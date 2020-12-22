Man dies inside coal quarry

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 21: West Khasi Hills Police have filed a suo motu complaint at Nongstoin PS into the mysterious death of a person inside an abandoned coal quarry in the district.
As per the complaint, Rajentu L Nonglait (24), Rajit L Nonglait (30) and Shanborstar L Nonglait, all hailing from Mawkyllei village, visited Pyndengshallang Maweit on December 17 to survey an abandoned coal quarry.
Around 4 pm, Rajentu L Nonglait entered the abandoned coal quarry and the two other persons heard him screaming and complaining of breathlessness. Rajit L Nonglait rushed inside the quarry to rescue Rajentu L Nonglait but he also did not come out.
The third person – Shanborstar L Nonglait – alerted the villagers and sought their help to rescue the trapped persons.
Rajit L Nonglait reportedly died inside the quarry while Rajentu L Nonglait was pulled out in an unconscious state and was shifted to Nongstoin Civil Hospital for treatment.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.