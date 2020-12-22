Man dies inside coal quarry

SHILLONG, Dec 21: West Khasi Hills Police have filed a suo motu complaint at Nongstoin PS into the mysterious death of a person inside an abandoned coal quarry in the district.

As per the complaint, Rajentu L Nonglait (24), Rajit L Nonglait (30) and Shanborstar L Nonglait, all hailing from Mawkyllei village, visited Pyndengshallang Maweit on December 17 to survey an abandoned coal quarry.

Around 4 pm, Rajentu L Nonglait entered the abandoned coal quarry and the two other persons heard him screaming and complaining of breathlessness. Rajit L Nonglait rushed inside the quarry to rescue Rajentu L Nonglait but he also did not come out.

The third person – Shanborstar L Nonglait – alerted the villagers and sought their help to rescue the trapped persons.

Rajit L Nonglait reportedly died inside the quarry while Rajentu L Nonglait was pulled out in an unconscious state and was shifted to Nongstoin Civil Hospital for treatment.