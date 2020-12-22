Gayle, Afridi to play in Abu Dhabi T10

ABU DHABI, Dec 21: Cricket superstars, including the likes of Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi, have been confirmed to play in the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi slated to be played from January 28 to February 6 next year at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Gayle will take centre stage as the icon player for Team Abu Dhabi. “I can’t wait to play at the Zayed Cricket Stadium again, watch out Abu Dhabi – a Gayle storm is coming,” said Gayle in a statement.

His West Indies teammate Andre Russell will be a part of the Northern Warriors as icon player.

The Qalandars will have Afridi as icon player in their ranks.

Dwayne Bravo, former captain of the West Indies, will be the icon player for the Delhi Bulls. He last year led Maratha Arabians to title victory.

Deccan Gladiators have named spinner Sunil Narine as their icon player. (IANS)