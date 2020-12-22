Proteas test negative for COVID ahead of 1st Test

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21: All members of the South Africa Test squad have tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the two-match series against Sri Lanka slated to begin on Boxing Day, Cricket South Africa has announced.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to report that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results from the COVID-19 tests that were conducted upon their entry into the bio-secure environment yesterday ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on Saturday, 26 December,” a CSA statement read on Sunday.

On Friday, the board had informed that two members of the South African team had tested positive for COVID-19 in their scheduled first round of testing ahead of the team’s entry into the bio-secure environment.

“The players will no longer form part of the Test team and will observe the COVID-19 protocols, including isolating with immediate effect. CSA’s medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being,” said a CSA statement.

After that, it had included three more players – former South Africa U-19 captain, Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla and Dwaine Pretorius – to the Test squad.

SA Test squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder. (IANS)