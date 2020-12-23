Christmas in the air, Shillong gears up to celebrate

NATIONAL
By Bureau
The PWD office at Barik point in Shillong has been illuminated on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. ST photos: Sanjib
Different types of Christmas cakes on display at a shop in Shillong city on Wednesday.
As the festive season has finally arrived, Santa Clause wishes people on Malki Road on Wednesday .
A vendor awaits customers to sell Christmas tree at Fire Brigade in Shillong on Wednesday.
Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.