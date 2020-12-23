Christmas in the air, Shillong gears up to celebrate NATIONAL By Bureau On Dec 23, 2020 The PWD office at Barik point in Shillong has been illuminated on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. ST photos: Sanjib Share Different types of Christmas cakes on display at a shop in Shillong city on Wednesday. As the festive season has finally arrived, Santa Clause wishes people on Malki Road on Wednesday . A vendor awaits customers to sell Christmas tree at Fire Brigade in Shillong on Wednesday. Continue Reading
Comments are closed.