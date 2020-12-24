Decision on MRSSA only after Shah-Conrad talks

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The Centre will take a final call on the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security (Amendment) Act (MRSSA), 2019 only after holding talks with Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.

A statement issued from Raj Bhavan said today that Governor Satya Pal Malik had met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and discussed issues relevant to the state including the MRSSA.

However, it was conveyed to the Governor that a final decision on any or all matters raised by the Governor will only be taken once the Union Home Minister holds discussion with the chief minister during the latter’s next visit to New Delhi which may be facilitated shortly.

It may be mentioned that the state government is pushing for implementation of the MRSSA while pressure groups have been demanding both ILP and MRSSA in Meghalaya. Political parties of the state have also backed the demand for ILP in the state to address concerns over influx.