Two more entry-exit points soon

SHILLONG, Dec 23: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, on Wednesday said the state government was looking to start the construction of entry-exit points at two other locations early next year. The statement comes two days after the opening of an entry point at Umling in Ri Bhoi.

Tynsong told journalists that the government was already in possession of land for the construction of the entry-exit points at Bajengdoba and Ratacherra. He said acquiring land for the same at other locations was a huge challenge for the government as the landowners were unwilling to part away with their property. This is the reason the government is struggling to find land for the exit point at Umling.

Asserting that the Umling entry point is in operation without any glitches or complaints, he reaffirmed that there should not be any problem for the state’s permanent non-tribal residents during their movement to and fro the state. He advised them to produce their EPIC or passport at the entry point.

As per the new norm put in place after the opening of the Umling infrastructure, every outsider, who intends to visit Meghalaya for any purpose, must register himself or herself with the state government.