Ready for talks with MDA on graft: BJP

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The state BJP has maintained that they will hold discussions with the MDA Coordination Committee only if the issue of corruption flagged by the party is taken up.

“Our stand is clear – if they invite us to discuss the corruption issue we are ready but if they want to suppress it we are not going to attend at all,” state BJP chief Ernest Mawrie told The Shillong Times today.

Enquired if any meeting between the State BJP and the MDA Coordination Committee is in the offing, the State BJP chief said, “So far we do not have any plan since the chief minister is under quarantine. Let us see after Christmas and New Year”.

For the last three months the saffron party has been harping on the need for a CBI probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

The state government, on the other hand, has ordered a five-year audit of both the councils.

Unsatisfied with the move of the state government the State BJP had decided to approach the Union Home Ministry.

The strain between the coalition partners was further stretched when the NPP asked the BJP to leave the coalition if they were unhappy.

After several rounds of verbal duels, the MDA Coordination Committee meeting was held but the BJP leaders alleged that the meeting was hijacked by the two party MLAs – AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai.

Following the visit of BJP Meghalaya in-charge, M. Chuba Ao, the party maintained silence for a short period before going back to their previous demand for a CBI probe and refusing to settle for anything lesser.