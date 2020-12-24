Deputy CM returns BJP fire on corruption

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government on Wednesday used the Bharatiya Janata Party’s credo of “zero tolerance” to counter its relentless attacks on issues of corruption.

It also reminded the saffron party that a constituent of the MDA has to raise any issue at a proper forum for inquiry committees to be constituted for sorting things out.

“The MDA has already adopted a resolution on zero tolerance against corruption. It is not the BJP alone but all the MDA partners (that have adopted such a resolution),” National People’s Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

Insisting that the state government was as concerned as the BJP about corruption, he said: “If you have anything, write a letter, send to a proper forum, send to the Chief Minister and we will find out things. And if necessary, two-three enquiry committees can be set up.”

Tynsong was reacting to the state BJP adopting a resolution of zero tolerance at a meeting of its officer-bearers. In that meeting, the BJP also said it has not given up its demand for a CBI probe into the alleged misappropriation of Central funds in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.

“I have nothing to say as the issue has already been discussed and we have already constituted an inquiry committee from the Directorate of Local Audit. They are already on the job,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He pointed out that he is yet to receive anything officially from the BJP on the issue.

“I take things officially. Let them write officially via the MDA Coordination Committee as both their MLAs are its members,” Tynsong said.