MLA sees no urgency to appoint MPCC prez

SHILLONG, Dec 24: The contest for the post of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president is not set for an early showdown according to senior party leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh, who has revealed that the MPCC does not see the haste to appoint a new president without a formal election as of now.

“We have not reached any emergency situation. Also, the party already has a president and two working presidents, who are leading us in different issues,” Lyngdoh said.

Two senior leaders of the party, including Charles Pyngrope and Ampareen Lyngdoh besides James S Lyngdoh, are said to be in the fray for the post as the term of the incumbent president is set to expire this month.

While making it clear that the party will abide by the constitution and provisions of the Congress party, the party leader made no bones about admitting to take the post if nominated.

“Tomorrow, if I am nominated as one of the candidates, why should I refuse it? I have worked hard and climbed ranks from seva dal to youth Congress, Mahila to party Congress and Committee, and now, I am the general secretary of the AICC,” she added.

The Congress legislator, however, said that it is unwise to presume that she will be one of the nominated candidates as the proposals come from the Block and the inherent system of the party, which is vast.

The CLP leader in Meghalaya, Dr Mukul Sangma, has already made it clear that the selection of the party president is not in his hands alone and that there is an inherent mechanism to elect the president.

The incumbent president, Dr Celestine Lyngdoh, has also made it clear that he does not desire to seek an extension of his term.