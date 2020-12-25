SPARK’s day with underprivileged kids

SHILLONG, Dec 24: The SPARK celebrated pre-Christmas with around 200 underprivileged children from East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi.

According to a statement on Thursday, the programme commenced with a Special Prayers Service by the children. “Besides these, there were many colourful and fun-filled performances by the children. This day is very special for these deprived and distressed children as they get a platform to showcase their talents and skills which is no less than others,” the statement said.

“The SPARK team is glad that it could do their bit in giving back to society and create an unforgettable experience for these children and providing them a platform to enjoy the festival to the fullest as most of these children are debarred of their precious childhood and fun-filled life because they have to work to support themselves and their families,” it added.

The Central Puja Committee (CPC) has extended wishes to one and all on the occasion of Christmas.

“As we celebrate this holy festival, we must emulate Christ’s eternal message of peace, tolerance, sacrifice, love and forgiveness by opening our hearts and extending our hand to everyone. Let us also strengthen the spirit of humanity and brotherhood among all communities living together in the state,” the Committee said in a statement.

Meawhile, joining the CPC, the West Shillong Block Congress Committee also conveyed Christmas and New Year greetings to everyone.