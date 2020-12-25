Sawkmie asks govt to push Centre for third medical college

SHILLONG, Dec 24: Opposition Chief Whip and Congress leader, PT Sawkmie has asked the state government to approach the Centre with a proposal to set up a third medical college either in Ri Bhoi or West Khasi Hills.

Speaking to media persons today, Sawkmie lamented that the dream of the people for a medical college is yet to materialise as the two proposed medical colleges – at Shillong and Tura – have been delayed abnormally.

While expressing happiness that the proposed Tura Medical College is being fully funded by the central government, the Congress leader conveyed his dissatisfaction over the state government’s plan to construct the Shillong Medical College on a PPP mode.

“Our concern is that the Shillong Medical College to be built on PPP mode will not be of much benefit to the local people,” he said, while adding that the fee structure and recruitment of faculty will be controlled by the private firm engaged for the project.

Citing the case of Assam, Sawkmie pointed out that the neighbouring state has medical colleges in almost every district, and wanted the same to be replicated in Meghalaya.

It may be recalled that the then chief minister, Mukul Sangma, had laid the foundation stone for the state’s first medical college in the existing campus of Reid Chest (TB) Hospital, Jhalupara in 2017, five years after an MoU was signed with KPC Medical College, Kolkata in this regard.

However, the MDA Government decided to shift the medical college from Jhalupara to Umsawli in New Shillong.

The proposed medical colleges in the state have been part of the commitments and manifestos of different political parties but their construction still remains a distant dream.