Kharlukhi tests negative
SHILLONG, Dec 24: Rajya Sabha MP, WR Kharlukhi has tested negative for COVID-19, an NPP statement said today. Kharlukhi was tested positive subsequent to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma testing positive for COVID-19.
