Kharlukhi tests negative

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
WR Kharlukhi File Photo

SHILLONG, Dec 24: Rajya Sabha MP, WR Kharlukhi has tested negative for COVID-19, an NPP statement said today. Kharlukhi was tested positive subsequent to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma testing positive for COVID-19.

