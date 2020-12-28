3 UK returnees to state test negative for COVID-19

SHILLONG, Dec 27: Three of the 12 returnees from the United Kingdom have tested negative, while the other nine will undergo tests on Monday.

“Three of the returnees have tested negative while the tests of the remaining nine people will be done on December 28,” Aman War, director of health services (MI), said on Sunday.

The outbreak of the new strain of COVID-19 in the UK has sent shivers globally with many international flights getting cancelled and nations taking precautionary steps.

Allaying fears, War said the returnees from the UK had arrived here much before the outbreak of the new strain and that there was no reason for panic.

He however informed that the state Health department would not be complacent and that all the returnees were currently under strict home quarantine.

The official further said that all necessary precautions in this regard have been taken by the Health department.