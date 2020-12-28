‘State govt yet to address dumping ground issue’

SHILLONG, Dec 27: Congress chief whip and Mawlai legislator, PT Sawkmie, has said that the state government has fallen short of addressing the issue of Marten, the biggest dumping ground of the city, which is gradually turning into a health hazard.

“It is a big concern and a health hazard. The state government does not seem to be serious enough to deal with it speedily,” said Sawkmie.

He further pointed out that Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik had earlier rued the fact that very few people were coming up to discuss the state’s development.

“The Governor had expressed concerns about the development of the state and I will have to bring up before him the issue of Marten also,” Sawkmie said.

“I feel he is sincere enough and wants to do something for the state which is a good gesture,” he added.

Stating that the issue has taken a backseat due to pandemic, Sawkmie said, “I visited the area and the state government should manage more manpower to clean up the area. I am sure the state government will be more proactive in dealing with it in the year 2021.”

Greater Shillong has only one dumping ground at Marten, which has reached its capacity to retain garbage despite the retaining wall on the road to Umiam.

Last summer, the wall collapsed leading to a plastic tsunami at the Umiam reservoir.

Since then, the wall was supposed to have been reconstructed by the government, but the problem resurfaces due to heavy rain.

Besides, the city being a hill station, everything flows down the slope to a river, stream or lake.

Residents also complain about the foul smell that emanates from the dumping ground which is considered hazardous.

The issue has been raised umpteen times on various platforms but the problem persists with no probable solution in sight.