Violence down in last six years in NE states: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Northeastern states, once known for separatism and insurgency, have seen relative peace in the last six-and-a-half years as several insurgent groups have given up arms to join the mainstream.

“Modi ji is committed to the development of the entire North East and the trust of the people here will never be compromised,” Shah said.

Referring to the impetus given to the NE states, the Home Minister said that this region has never received such attention earlier and Prime Minister Modi has specially visited the North East more than 40 times in the last six-and-a-half years, and has visited all the states, indicating his priority towards this region. (UNI)