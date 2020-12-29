Heroin seized at Jorabat, 5 arrested

GUWAHATI: Assam police on Tuesday arrested five persons including a woman following seizure of contraband heroin from Jorabat area in the city.

Sleuths from Crime Branch of Guwahati City Police along with personnel from Jorabat Police Outpost today arrested five persons and seized 872 grams of contraband heroin kept in soap cases.

Police informed that based on a specific input regarding illegal drug trade at Ghanshyam Basti, Jorabat here a team of Crime Branch of Guwahati Police along with the ACP Basistha and personnel of Jorabat Outpost conducted a search operation in the house of Rekha Gogoi, W/o Jatin Gogoi of Ghanshyam Basti and recovered and seized 72 packets of suspected heroin in soap-case containers weighing about 872 grams. A cash amount of Rs. 22,000 was also seized.

The police team apprehended five persons in connection with seizure of contraband drugs. The arrested persons are:

Md. Akbar Khan (21) S/O – Md Anjup Ali of Borayangbi Mayai Leikai PS- Kumbi, Dist – Bisnupur, Manipur; Sanjay Gogoi (20) S/O Late Jatin Gogoi of Ganshyam Basti, PS – Basistha; Md. Wahidur (31) S/O – Lt. Ishir of Sora Awang Ching, Leikai PS – Kakching Thoubal, Manipur; Alok Gogoi, S/o Jatin Gogoi and Rekha Gogoi