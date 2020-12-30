Prime accused in Assam ‘cash-for-job’ scam in cop net

GUWAHATI: The prime accused in a ‘cash-for-job’ scam in Assam has been arrested and subsequently sent to police custody by a court in Dibrugarh.

Ajanta Hazarika, a senior doctor of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, accused of taking money from candidates in lieu of providing jobs in the “railways,” was absconding for about three weeks after a case was filed against her at Dibrugarh police station under sections 120B/420/409/406/506 of IPC earlier this month.

However, she finally surrendered before the CJM court in Dibrugarh on Monday. The court subsequently sent Hazarika to five days’ police remand in connection with case number 2150/20 registered at Dibrugarh police station.

“The accused was absconding for 21 days before surrendering at the Dibrugarh CJM court on Monday. The court has sent her to five days’ police remand on Tuesday. Enough evidence has been gathered against her,” Dibrugarh additional SP (HQ) Padmanav Baruah told the media.

Police had earlier detained Simanta Jyoti Hazarika in connection with the case.

“Thereafter, we summoned her, but she did not come to the police station. Subsequently, our investigation team went to Guwahati and conducted raids there,” Baruah said.

An FIR was filed at Gabharupathar police outpost (under Dibrugarh police station earlier this month by one Amol Nath alleging that the accused had taken about Rs 22 lakh from three job aspirants from Dibrugarh “with a promise to provide jobs in the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).”

The other “victims”, Kishore Deb and Ajay Dutta Biswas, recorded their statements in the Dibrugarh CJM court recently. Besides, the driver of Hazarika, Bhola Tiwari, also recorded his statement in the court.