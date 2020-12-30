City set for toned-down New Year’s Eve celebration

SHILLONG, Dec 29: In a departure from the past, the city is set for toned-down New Year’s Eve celebrations, with some official programmes ruled out in view of the pandemic.

While the state government has not yet issued any standard operating procedures (SOPs) for New Year’s Eve, the tourism department and the East Khasi Hills district administration have decided not to list any official programme on December 31.

According to the directive issued earlier this month, night curfew has been enforced in East Khasi Hills district with effect from December 21, 2020 (till January 1, 2021) for timings falling between 11pm to 5am.

However, according to the order, the night curfew will be lifted on the night of December 31 in view of the New Year celebrations in the district.

Private hotels and organisations have not announced any programme on the New Year’s Eve either, even as people appear to be in a festive mood.

On the other hand, several cases of road accidents have been reported in the past week or so.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Siddharth Kumar Ambedkar, while pointing out the need to curb accidents in view of the festive season, said people are being counselled regularly from December 26 about the dangers of drunken driving, over speeding and rash/negligent driving in the evening hours (8pm to 11 pm) in different locations of the city.

In addition, the Shillong Traffic Police is conducting enforcement cum awareness drives against drunken driving from Tuesday, which will continue till January 2.

An emergency contact number (helpline) has been activated (and published in print and social media) for traffic exigency/assistance.

The traffic police department is also using its Facebook page for raising awareness against the harms of drunken driving, over speeding and dangerous driving.