Meghalaya gets Rs 47.73 cr under JJM

SHILLONG, Dec 29: Meghalaya has received a grant in aid of Rs 43.73 crore for the implementation of projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma made the announcement through social media posts while informing that the sanction was one of the installments for 2020-21.

The chief minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for bringing tap water connection to every rural household in the state.

The state government is working to connect all households with tap under the Jal Jeevan Mission by December 2022 whereas the Centre’s target is 2024.