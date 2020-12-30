Kohli holds highest brand value among Indian cricketers: Report

New Delhi, Dec 29: Indian captain Virat Kohli’s brand value is the highest among all Indian cricketers, according to the report by Checkbrand, an online sentiment analysis company.

Checkbrand, an online sentiment analysis company, has released data about the online sentiments of top cricket stars in the country.

As per the report, the most trending (Twitter, Google Search, Wiki, YouTube, etc) player was Yuvraj Singh in the last quarter (1622) followed by Rohit Sharma (1591) and Kohli (1574), Harbhajan Singh (1376) and Parthiv Patel (1362).

It was interesting to note that three retired players were amongst the top three trending players in last quarter. This is the first quarterly analysis report on the latest trending Indian cricketers by any agency in the Country.

Checkbrand analyzed data for 45 top players on social media for the period of August – October 2020. Kohli has taken the top position when it comes to engagement on social media at 1.1 lakhs followed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni 1.02 lakhs, Rohit at 0.80 lakhs, Kapil Dev at 0.51 lakh and HardikPandaya at 0.40 lakh.

Four cricketers had zero engagement Rahul Dravid, Piyush Chawla, Axar Patel and Sunil Gavaskar. Top three positions are undertaken by ex-cricketers when it comes to mentions. Kapil has the highest mentions in the last quarter 8.8 lakhs, Dhoni at 6.2 lakhs, Irfan Pathan at 4.27 lakhs, Kohli at 3.45 lakhs.

Umesh Yadav has the maximum positive sentiment at 86.3 per cent followed by Yuvraj at 85.6 per cent, Suresh Raina at 74.8 per cent, Ravichandran Ashwin at 73.4 per cent and Kapil at 73.7 per cent.

Kohli is the clear winner when it comes to overall brand score with 43.94, followed by Yuvraj 40.40, Sachin Tendulkar 37.51, Umesh 35.91, Suresh Raina 35.01 and Dhoni at 34.80.

The overall score is measured out of 100. Five parameters have been considered for devising this score which is followers (20), trends (10), sentiment (30), engagement (20) and mentions (20).

The Indian captain’s brand value in monetary terms basis the engagement and followers stood at INR 3.28 billion, for Tendulkar at INR 1.67 billion, followed by Dhoni at INR 1.24 billion, Rohit at INR 0.96 billion and Raina at INR 0.60. (UNI)