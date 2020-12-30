Rohit to join team, but place in India XI not guaranteed: Shastri

Melbourne, Dec 29: Batsman Rohit Sharma, who has recovered from a hamstring injury and is under quarantine in Sydney, will join the Indian team in Melbourne on Wednesday although there is still no clarity on whether he will play the third Test beginning January 7.

India coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday told media that the team management will have a chat with him about how he feels before taking a call on his availability. “Rohit joins the team tomorrow. We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been quarantined for a couple of weeks. We will have to see now how he feels before we take the call,” said Shastri.

The right-handed opening batsman, who led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL T20 title in December, suffered a hamstring injury during the T20 tournament. However, he still played in IPL’s Qualifier 1 and the final and then had to undergo treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Paine signals Warner availability

Australia captain Tim Paine on Tuesday hinted that opener David Warner could play the third Test against India while Will Pucovski is also not far from returning to cricket.

Paine said Warner’s recovery is on track and there is a strong possibility of him featuring in the third Test, starting on January 7 in Sydney.

Warner missed the first two Tests and the preceding three T20 Internationals as well as one ODI game against India due to a groin injury. He sustained the injury during the second ODI.

His return would lend solidity to the Australian top-order as Joe Burns has not been consistent though he scored a half-century in the second innings of the Adelaide Test. If Pucovski is also cleared to play, it will be interesting to see whether he will be asked to open alongside Warner or persist with Burns.

Pucovski was tipped to make his Test debut in the first day/night match in Adelaide but it was delayed after he was hit on his helmet during the warm-up game. (Agencies)