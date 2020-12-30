‘Rahane a shrewd leader’

MELBOURNE, Dec 29: Ajinkya Rahane is a very shrewd, calm leader and has a good understanding of the game, said India coach Ravi Shastri after his team defeated Australia by eight wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Shastri termed his team’s eight-wicket win against Australia on Tuesday as “one of the greatest comebacks” in the history of the game after the visitors were “blown away” in the series-opener in Adelaide.

Shastri also termed Rahane’s first-innings knock of 112 as the turning point of the match. “He is a very shrewd leader, he has a good understanding of the game and is a good reader of the game. I thought his calm composure out there in the middle helped the debutants – Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill – in the middle and helped the bowlers as well,” Shastri said. (Agencies)