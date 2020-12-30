Praises pour in for India after Melbourne win

NEW DELHI, Dec 29: The Indian cricket fraternity, led by Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, on Tuesday hailed the national team for the “resilience and character” it showed to redeem itself after the Adelaide debacle to win the second Test in Melbourne.

“To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement. Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win,” tweeted Tendulkar.

“What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn’t be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here,” Kohli said in a tweet.

Star batsman Rohit Sharma, who will join the side in Melbourne on Wednesday after completing his mandatory quarantine, praised the team for showing composure in difficult times.

“Fantastic win for the Team India at the MCG. Character and composure shown throughout the game was excellent to watch,” Rohit tweeted.

However, former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi had a word of caution for the ‘Men in Blue’ and advised them to stay calm.

World Cup winning former skipper Kapil Dev also hailed the team for the win and said in Kohli’s absence, Rahane showed exemplary leadership.

“Hats off to Indian cricket team, what a fantastic game after playing poor cricket in Adelaide, you made us proud. Ajinkya Rahane, you and your team, proud of you, you didn’t have your captain but you showed the way and carry on doing that, well done,” said Dev in a video message from his Twitter handle.

Former India batsman V V S Laxman singled out debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj for special praise. “Lot of positives from this win. Rahane led the side brilliantly, bowlers were relentless but the biggest positive is the performance of two debutants. Both of them were confident and not overawed by the big occasion. Strength of Indian cricket is their strong bench strength,” he tweeted.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also took to tweeted, “A really special win at the MCG. Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the from the front,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill,” tweeted Sehwag.

“Stunning response from India after the 1st Test, Australia’s top order have been horribly exposed, some tough decisions required,” tweeted former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody. (PTI)