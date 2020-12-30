Series of programmes organized by KVK over the month

TURA : The CAU-KVK from South Garo Hills has been organizing a series of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programmes over the month as part of the campaign by the Government of India to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management.

The programme which was kicked off on December 16 is being held at various villages and will conclude on Thursday, December 31. Activities undertaken during the programmes include Swachhta pledge, stock taking, cleanliness and sanitation drive within campuses and surroundings, composting of kitchen and home waste materials, organic farming practices in kitchen gardens besides water harvesting for Agri & Horti application.

A demonstration on agricultural technologies for conversion of waste to wealth, felicitation of best women farmers, distribution and plantation of Khasi Mandarin saplings, celebration of Kisan Diwas etc will also be the main highlights of the programmes.

Meanwhile, the KVK also conducted several awareness programmes on New Farm Acts at different villages under the district recently. The programmes were conducted with the objective to sensitize the villagers on the details of the acts and clear doubts of the farmers regarding the recently passed New Farm Acts by the Government of India.