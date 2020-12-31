Assam govt caps price of COVID tests in labs, hospitals

The state health department has issued a notification stating that the rates chargeable for testing RT-PCR test samples collected at the laboratories and hospitals, including test cost, personal protective equipment (PPE) kit and other related charges, has been capped at Rs 1,000.

However, an additional amount of Rs 200 extra would be charged if RT-PCR test samples are collected from home.

The health department has also capped the price of a Rapid Antigen Test at Rs 500, the order issued by the principal secretary to the state health department, said.

The move comes as a major relief for citizens who had to pay up to Rs 4500 to get their COVID tests done in private hospitals and laboratories.

All NABL and ICMR approved laboratories have been directed to abide by the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from time to time.

“All hospitals, institutes and laboratories are instructed to display the revised tariff prominently and strictly comply with the order. Non-compliance shall attract action as per the provisions of law,” the order.

“The concerned district administration and the health department officials shall closely monitor and enforce the rates strictly,” it stated.