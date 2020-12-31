Robert Pattinson’s challenges of taking on Batman avatar

Actor Robert Pattinson is reportedly being pushed to his limits by director Matt Reeves while shooting the much-anticipated upcoming superhero film, The Batman.

Pattinson takes over the role of the caped crusader from Hollywood star Ben Affleck in the new film and several sources have shared that filming has become a gruelling process with Reeves making Pattinson do over 50 takes, leaving him exhausted, reports a website.

“Filming has been a gruelling process, especially for Robert, as Matt is such a perfectionist. He’ll insist on doing scenes over and over again and get bogged down in the tiny detail. Some­times it’s like he doesn’t know when to stop,” said a source.

Reeves is known for directing Cloverfield in 2008, besides 2014’s Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and its sequel War For The Planet Of The Apes.

The source continued: “Matt has done block­busters before, but this is another level. Batman is arguably the most popular superhero of all and by the time the film is released it will be the Dark Knight’s first solo movie in ten years.” (IANS)