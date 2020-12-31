Bajirao Mastani, Barfi, 7 Khoon Maaf my three most ‘complex’ roles: Priyanka

In her 17 year-long cinema career, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a special place for Bajirao Mastani, Barfi, and 7 Khoon Maaf as she said the three films gave her the most well-rounded characters to play onscreen.

The former Miss World made her Hindi film debut in the 2003 action drama The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

On her Instagram Stories Tuesday night, Chopra Jonas shared a video montage revisiting the three roles — the devoted wife Kashibai to Maratha warrior Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani (2015), Jhilmil, a girl with autism, in 2012’s Barfi!. (PTI)