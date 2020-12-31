State BJP chief pushes for ILP

SHILLONG, Dec 30: BJP’s zonal secretary in the Northeast Ajay Jamwal has suggested the party’s Meghalaya unit to take up the demand of implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s other Central leaders.

Some leaders of the BJP’s Meghalaya unit met Jamwal in Guwahati.

“We had a meeting with him (Jamwal) in Guwahati. One of the important issues we discussed was the implementation of ILP in our state,” BJP’s state unit chief Ernest Mawrie said.

“He suggested that we take up the issue with Delhi by meeting Amit Shah and other Central leaders,” Mawrie said.

Asserting that the state BJP endorses the demand of people on ILP’s implementation and it will do all that it can, Mawrie said he would visit New Delhi in the first week of January to meet Shah and BJP’s other Central leaders and discuss the issue. He was optimistic that the visit would yield a positive result.