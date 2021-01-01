Community development key priority: BTC chief

GUWAHATI: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief executive member Pramod Boro on Friday said the priority of the new council would be to provide community happiness and that the new government would focus on community development across the four districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) during the year.

Speaking to reporters after allocating the portfolios among the executive members, Boro said that as many as 10 community colleges would be established in Bodoland Territorial Region in the year 2021 where youths, particularly dropouts below 40 years of age, can enroll and develop skills for sustaining themselves.

The BTC chief executive member also launched a web portal and a toll-free helpline for reaching out and addressing the concerns of the people in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri and Baksa districts of BTR.

“People can express their grievances which will be registered on the portal and accordingly action will be taken. The priority of our government will be to provide community happiness and we would be discussing the problems with student unions and subsequently with social and religious organisations,” Boro told reporters on Friday.

He also informed that the first executive council meeting would be held at Kokrajhar on Monday.

Earlier, the BTC chief allocated the portfolios among the newly elected council members with deputy chief executive member Gobindo Basumatary allotted the panchayat and rural development department along with the small scale industry department of BTC.

Executive member Arup Kumar Dey has been allotted the health and family welfare department; Ranjit Basumatary has been given charge of the forest department while Ukil Basumatary will handle affairs of the water resources department.

Likewise, executive member Diganta Baruah was allotted the irrigation department; Ghanashyam Das the agriculture department; Ranendra Narzary the transport department, while Gautam Das was allotted the social welfare department.