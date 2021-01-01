Wagner to miss second Test against Pak

WELLINGTON, Dec 31: Fast bowler Neil Wagner played almost all of New Zealand’s first Test against Pakistan with two broken toes but will not play the second Test and is facing a six-week recovery.

Wagner was struck by Pakistan paceman Shaheen Afridi while batting on the second day of the first Test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, sustaining two fractures to toes on his right foot.

In spite of the injury, Wagner bowled 21 overs in Pakistan’s first innings and 28 in the second, leaving the field for painkilling injections before returning to bowl again.

In the second innings Wagner bowled a marathon spell of 11 overs, securing two vital wickets. His efforts helped New Zealand complete a win by 101 runs on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Wagner was ruled out of the second Test at Christchurch beginning Sunday.

He will likely have to rest for six week before his injury is full mended.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan was full of admiration for Wagner’s effort of continuing to bowl in the first Test despite his injury. (AP)