World Watch

25 killed in Syria ambush
Damascus, Dec 31: At least 25 people were killed when armed men ambushed a passenger bus in eastern Syria, state media reported. The “terrorist” attack on Wednesday targeted the bus on the Palmyra-Deir al-Zour road in the area of Kabajeb, Xinhua news agency quoted the state media as saying in a report. It added that 13 other people were also injured in the attack. The report revealed no further details. Also confirming the attack, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Islamic State (IS) terror group targeted three buses carrying soldiers in the road to Deir al-Zour province. (IANS)

China fines 3 online vendors
Beijing, Dec 31: China’s market regulator on Thursday fined JD.com Inc., a unit of Alibaba Group and a third e-commerce outlet on charges of misreporting prices and other offenses amid a campaign to tighten official control over the booming industry. The ruling Communist Party encourages e-commerce and other online industries but worries about the dominance of major competitors. Party leaders say anti-monopoly enforcement, especially against online companies, will be a priority in the coming year. JD.com, Alibaba’s Tmall and Vipshop E-Commerce Ltd. also engaged in “false promotions” and misreported discounts during Singles Day, a popular shopping period in early November, the State Administration of Market Regulation announced. Each was fined 500,000 yuan (USD 76,000). (AP)

