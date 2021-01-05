AJYCP to take Assam ILP issue to Delhi by March

GUWAHATI: Influential youth organisation, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has decided to take the issue of ILP (inner line permit) implementation in Assam to the corridors of power in Delhi by March this year.

While AJYCP has already got the legal proceedings for implementation of ILP in Assam going in the Supreme Court, it now plans to reach out to national political parties.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Tuesday, AJYCP president Rana Pratap Baruah said that the dates for the Delhi programme were yet to be decided but in all probability it should be held by March.

“We have to take our members by train to Delhi to ensure that the programme is conducted smoothly. The programme would also include revival of our anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement. So tentatively, we should be going to the national capital in March. It will be before Bohag Bihu,” Baruah said.

The organisation has also scheduled a series of anti-CAA protests and demonstrations in Assam this month.

“Mass sit-in demonstrations would be staged across all district and sub-divisional headquarters of Assam on January 9, followed by torchlight processions (jor xomodol) across the state on January 20,” the AJYCP president said.

“Street meetings to discuss the two issues (ILP and anti-CAA movement) would be held across 500 locations in all the districts of Assam on January 27,” he added.

Meanwhile, AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai, addressing reporters here on Monday had said that as both the issues require intervention from the Union government, the organisation had decided to draw the attention of the Centre and also reach out to national parties in Delhi.

“Timely implementation of ILP in Assam would have saved the state from the adverse impact of CAA and illegal influx. ILP has been a long pending demand of AJYCP and is imperative to safeguard the indigenous people of the state,” Changmai said.

The organisation also plans to coordinate with prominent political leaders of the Northeast to push for implementation of ILP in Assam.