SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported two new cases of death due to COVID19 during the last 24 hours while 25 new COVID19 positive cases were detected during the period in the state. The number of active cases in the state as on date is 149.

As many as 13216 patients including 12 in the last 24 hours, have recovered from the disease in the state where the death toll has increased to 141.