Two minors charred to death in Kokrajhar

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident which brings back horrific memories of a similar incident here a year back, two minors were charred to death in a village under Kachugaon police station under Gossaigaon subdivision in Kokrajhar district on Tuesday.

According to sources, Archina Kisku (4) and Moniram Hembram (5) were engulfed by the inferno that sparked from a heap of dry jute kept near the house where they were reported to be playing around 11am.

Family members along with their neighbours tried to douse the flame and save the children but could not rescue them.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the charred bodies have been reportedly sent for post mortem.

Sources said an investigation would soon be carried out to find out the cause of the incident.

“Deeply anguished to learn about the fire at Kasugaon, Gossaigaon, which resulted in the death of two children- Arshina Kisku and Maniram Hembrom. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved parents and family members,” Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal posted on his Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon.

It was in January last year when two siblings, one of whom was celebrating his birthday, were charred to death at Basisthapur here after a fire, caused by a suspected short circuit, led to a cylinder blast and engulfed their residence.