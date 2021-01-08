Grants cannot be used to pay salaries, says GHADC

TURA, Jan 7: GHADC Secretary, Rikse Marak on Thursday said funds released by both state and central governments, by way of grants, cannot be diverted for salary disbursement.

The GHADC Secretary made the clarification during a meeting with leaders of political parties and social groups at Tura.

“There are stringent guidelines in place including an audit by the AG office conducted periodically to ensure implementation of the projects. Also, the assistant director of the local fund audit scrutinizes the funds utilisation. Such funds cannot be diverted elsewhere including salary payment,” the GHADC official clarified.

The clarification comes in the wake of recent allegations leveled by protesting employees, who have not received their monthly salaries, about release of funds to the tune of several crores of rupees to the GHADC by the Centre and state.

The protesting employees had demanded that the recent release of funds to GHADC amounting to several crores of rupees ought to have been utilized for salary disbursement since the tenure of the current elected members of GHADC had ended in October, last year.