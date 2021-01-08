January target for first coal auction in state

SHILLONG, Jan 7: The state government is optimistic about holding the first phase of the auction of 2 lakh metric tonnes of coal within two weeks.

Officials said the transportation of coal from the mines to designated depots has started in East Jaintia Hills district while it will start within a week in West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills.

“We are keen on holding the first auction in January,” a senior official said, adding that the department concerned will start the process and publish the auction notice in newspapers and on websites once the transportation of coal is completed.

The official pointed out that bringing coal from different locations to the depots and unloading and stacking them is time-consuming.

A weighbridge is being constructed for the South West Khasi Hills coal depots, he added.

The government had notified 11 coal depots across the state but only five would be used for the first phase of the auction.

Of the total coal to be auctioned, 75,000 MT is in East Jaintia Hills, 50,000 MT in South Khasi Hills, 25,000 MT in South West Khasi Hills and 50,000 MT in South Garo Hills district.

Based on the Supreme Court’s July 3 ruling, a National Green Tribunal committee had approved, on a pilot basis, the auction of 2 lakh MT out of the 32 lakh MT of coal in the state.

The government expects to generate a royalty cess and GST worth Rs 21 crore through the auction.