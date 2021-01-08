NEWS BRIEFS

US Cong certifies Biden-Harris win

Washington, Jan 7: In an unprecedented assault on democracy in the US, thousands of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building here and clashed with police, resulting in four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process by Congress to affirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the election. In the presidential election held on November 3, Biden and Harris received 306 electoral votes, while President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence got 232.

‘Prepare for any eventuality’

New Delhi, Jan 7: The Centre on Thursday said bird flu has been confirmed only in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh so far, but all states should be prepared for any eventuality. States have been told to ensure sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations. They have also been asked to create awareness among public that it is safe to consume poultry products after following boiling/cooking procedures.

Recoveries cross 1 crore-mark

New Delhi, Jan 7: India has leaped across a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19 with the cumulative recoveries crossing the 1 crore-mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

