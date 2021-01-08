Push for separate Khasi-Jaintia, Garo states

SHILLONG, Jan 7: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) is all set to approach Garo leaders to discuss the idea of creation of separate Khasi-Jaintia and Garo states.

Following a central executive committee meeting of the party here today, HSPDP president KP Pangniang said that the demand for a separate Khasi-Jaintia state was one of the promises made by the party in its 2018 election manifesto.

The HSPDP president stressed on the need for Khasi-Jaintia people to work together with the Garo people to pursue the long-pending demand for creation of separate states.

“We are still negotiating with them so that we can work together as we have done in the past,” he said.

The party also criticised the Centre for delaying inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The meeting held on Thursday also decided to hold the party’s general council meeting in May to elect a new body.