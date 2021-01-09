Sonowal flags off free pink bus service for women, senior citizens in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off 25 pink buses earmarked under ‘Bhraman Sarathi’ Scheme for women and senior citizens to travel within Guwahati city in a ceremony held at Assam Administrative Staff College at Khanapra today.

These free and dedicated bus service for women and senior citizens will ply in five routes, which include Khanapara to Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar, Forest Gate to Jalukbari via Chandmari, Basistha Mandir to Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar, Khanapara to Jalukbari via NH/ISBT and Games Village/ Bhetapara to Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar.

Chief Minister Sonowal while flagging off the new buses said this free transport service introduced for the first time in Guwahati would immensely help the women and senior citizens. He also urged all commuters to take adequate care of these buses.

Appreciating the role played by the ASTC, the Chief Minister said that during COVID-19 pandemic period the ASTC buses transported essential items, medicines, vegetables, fruits etc. within North East and to other parts of the country.

Further to bring back people who were stranded outside, the ASTC played a remarkable role, the Chief Minister observed. The Chief Minister lauded transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and all ASTC officials, drivers and handymen for their dedicated service during the pandemic period. He also viewed that the new bus service introduced by ASTC would give a new dimension to state government’s welfare measures in the New Year.

Minister of Transport and Industry & Commerce Chandra Mohan Patowary in his speech said that the department introduced this bus service for women and senior citizens as per direction of the Chief Minister, which would make travel safe and comfortable for them.