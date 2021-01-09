Mean Girls won’t be returning to Broadway

Mean Girls musical will not be back when Broadway reopens, the producers have announced.

The musical, based on actor-comedienne-writer Tina Fey’s 2004 film of the same name, opened on Broadway in 2018 and grossed USD 124 million by the time it closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The original film and the stage show follow Cady after she transfers to a new school and finds herself hanging out with the popular girls. Fey had announced last year that she was working on a big screen adaptation of the musical.

“Thank you to the brilliant creative team, cast and crew that brought ‘Mean Girls’ to life from our first reading to final performance,” producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement to Variety. (PTI)