Amber Heard responds to Depp’s $7 million claim

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is making a desperate attempt to malign actress Amber Heard by claiming that she did not donate the $7 million she received as part of their divorce settlement, said her lawyer.

Recently, Depp’s legal team claimed Heard hasn’t donated the money from their divorce settlement to charities, as she promised she would in 2016. According to a new report by The Daily Mail, the actor’s lawyers shared that they intend to use the allegation for a new trial he is seeking against fellow tabloid The Sun, over being labelled a “wife beater”. Now, in a statement, Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft confirmed that the actress is yet to fulfill the $7 million pledge she made to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union, reports eonline.com. “Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfill her pledge,” Bredehoft said. (IANS)