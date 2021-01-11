NEWS BRIEFS

Conrad named in PM-led panel

NEW DELHI, Jan 10: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and four of his counterparts from the Northeast are a part of the high-level Prime Minister-led committee constituted to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from January 23. Besides Sangma, the other chief ministers from Northeast in the panel include Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura), N Biren Singh (Manipur) and Zoramthanga (Mizoram).

7 states confirm bird-flu outbreak

New Delhi, Jan 10: A bird-flu outbreak has been confirmed in seven states, the Centre said on Sunday even as fresh avian deaths were reported from various parts of the country. The outbreak has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, while the test results are awaited for the samples collected from Delhi and Maharashtra.

Bodies of crash victims found

Jakarta, Jan 10: Five bags of human body parts and three bags of debris were collected by search and rescue officials on Sunday from the waters off the Indonesian capital of Jakarta where a Sriwijaya Air plane crashed the previous day shortly after take-off. All the eight bags were carried by the navy’s KRI Kurau ship, according to the director.