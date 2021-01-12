CoMSO agitation over ILP, unresolved issues on M’laya Day

SHILLONG, Jan 11: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has decided stage a state-wide agitation over various unresolved issues, including ILP, on January 21, a day when Meghalaya turns 49.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin said, “We will agitate on January 21 in Shillong and other parts of the state. It is sad to see that in all these 49 years there are many issues that are pending, be it ILP, border problems, Harijan Colony (relocation of residents) and incorporation of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.”

“We are not opposing Meghalaya Day and we are not against people celebrating it,” Kharjahrin said.

He further said members of the organisation would meet stakeholders across the state to strengthen the movement and put pressure on the state government to implement ILP besides asking the Governor to give his assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Amendment Bill.

He said the intention of CoMSO was to enhance participation of people in the movement for ILP. “Besides, the 60 MLAs can also agitate in Delhi to press for the ILP demand,” Kharjahrin said.

“We will come up with a programme to meet stakeholders such as traditional heads of the state and even heads of various clans,” he said.