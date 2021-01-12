Pala bats for modified ILP

SHILLONG, Jan 11: Shillong MP Vincent Pala on Monday made it clear that he will not succumb to pressure from anyone to take up with the Centre issues that may not benefit the people while batting for a modified Inner Line Permit (ILP) that does not provide protection at the cost of employment.

He was reacting to the demand of the pressure groups that Meghalaya’s MPs must raise the ILP issue in the Parliament.

“I refuse to be pressured unless an issue benefits the people. The ILP must be a modified one because one cannot only think about protection (from influx) while forgetting the issue of employment,” he said.

He insisted that the Congress has always strived for the protection of the indigenous people and this was evident from the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution that is for protection of land and culture. But one has to consider the present circumstances while pushing for any regulation, he felt.

“Coal (mining) is history, limestone is restricted. Employment will depend mainly on tourism. Whatever we do should not affect tourism and employment,” Pala said, adding that in a democratic set-up, people have to look at the greater good before applying pressure.

On whether he was against the implementation of ILP in the state, the MP said he was in favour of protecting the indigenous people but against gates and checking that could lead to the harassment of people of Assam as well as Meghalaya when they travel out.

“Checking on the main road is not enough. What if someone travelling from Guwahati to Silchar gets down in Shillong? We should find out if there is any mechanism to check this,” Pala said.

“There must be a practical and pragmatic system against infiltration, not merely by putting up a gate,” he said.

He cited his travel from Ratacherra to Guwahati to drive home a point.

“There are 22 gates on this route, including those of the district council and police but many illegal coal trucks are passing through. So check gates do not work unless village headmen and leaders are involved for more effective management,” Pala said.