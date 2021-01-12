Meghalaya COVID update: 21 new cases ; 152 active cases

SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported 21 new COVID19 positive cases and recovery of 20 more persons from the virus infection. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 152.
The state has so far reported 143 deaths and recovery if 13356 persons
