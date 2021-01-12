Meghalaya COVID update: 21 new cases ; 152 active cases

Covid-19MEGHALAYANews Alert
By Bureau

SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported 21 new COVID19 positive cases and recovery of 20 more persons from the virus infection. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 152.

The state has so far reported 143 deaths and recovery if 13356 persons

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.