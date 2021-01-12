COVID19 vaccine doses reach Meghalaya

Covid-19MEGHALAYANews Alert
By Bureau
SHILLONG: As many as 35,000 doses of COVID19 vaccine arrived in the state today. The vaccines have been at Central Vaccine Store, Pasteur Institute.

Initially 16,000 health workers will be vaccinated in the state and the vaccination will be launched on January 16.

The initial sites for vaccination include NEIGRIHMS in East Khasi Hills district, Mawphlang PHC, Nongstoin CHC, Sutnga CHC, Pamra Paithu PHC, Williamnagar Civil Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, Ampati Civil Hospital, Resubelpara CHC, Jowai Civil Hospital and Umsning CHC.

