Woman stabs ‘cheating’ lover to death

Dharmavaram (Andhra Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district on charge of fatally stabbing her boyfriend while riding pillion on his motorcycle, police said on Tuesday.

The crime occurred around 7 pm on Monday at Dharmavaram village, around 75 km north-east of Bhimavaram, while the two were on way to Kapavaram village from Malakapalli in the district.

Accused Gassikuti Pavani was angry with victim Ambati Karuna Tataji, 23, over his alleged relations with another woman.

“Tataji had promised to marry Pavani but had become friendly with another woman,” a police official told IANS. Tataji also allegedly told her about his conversations with the other woman, apart from demanding money from her whenever in need.

On Monday evening, Tataji approached the final-year degree student again for money.

As both set off on his motorcycle, Pavani took out a knife and stabbed Tataji in the back. As both fell off the two-wheeler, Pavani repeatedly stabbed him all over his body.

“She later sat by her dead boyfriend’s body and called up her friends. We took her into custody and registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC,” said the official.

Police said Pavani was calm after the murder, adding that murder weapon, and two cell phones had been seized from the spot.

Tataji earlier worked as a salesman but was jobless at present.

IANS