Cong not out to topple MDA govt: Chatrath

SHILLONG: The AICC Meghalaya in charge, Manish Chatrath has hinted that the Opposition Congress is not going to make any move to topple the three-year-old NPP-led MDA Government in the hill state.

Chatrath who is on a two-day visit to Shillong, met several party MLAs, MDCs, party workers and the state Party president here today.

When asked if Congress was going to make an attempt to topple the NPP-led MDA Government, he said that it was difficult to answer a question about toppling the government.

The top Congress leader while attacking the NPP-led MDA government said that the MDA government had not been able to fulfil their promise of lifting the ban on coal mining given that illegal coal mining and transportation coal continued unabated in the state.