SC issues notice to Meghalaya govt on SLP filed by Patricia Mukhim

SHILLONG: The Supreme Court on 13.01.2021 issued Notice on a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Editor of The Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim, against the judgment of the Meghalaya High Court which had refused to quash criminal proceedings against the senior journalist under Sec 153A, 500 and 505(c) of the IPC.

The criminal proceedings pertain to a Facebook post made by the journalist seeking action by the State against an attack on some non-tribal boys in Meghalaya.

The SLP was argued by Advocate Vrinda Grover, and the Hon’ble Bench of J. LN Rao, J. I. Malhotra and J. V. Saran issued Notice to the State seeking a response.