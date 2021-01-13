Teachers protest against likely job termination

TURA, Jan 12: Hundreds of Garo Hills primary teachers belonging to the Upper and Lower Primary schools, who had been appointed on contractual positions and have an impending doom of job termination, have gone on a protest rally in Tura on Tuesday.

Under the aegis of the All Garo Hills Lower Primary Contractual Teachers’ Association and the All Garo Hills Contractual Upper Primary School teachers Association, dozens of teachers held a protest rally which has been supported by student and social organizations of Garo Hills, namely the Garo Students’ Union, the Garoland State movement Committee and the A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement.

“We have been in this profession for more than ten years teaching students. Now with an impending termination where will we find jobs? This is injustice,” accused several affected teachers who took part in the protest.

The teachers gathered en masse at the Captain William Point Park in the heart of Tura’s Hawakhana from where they proceeded through the main thoroughfares of the town carrying placards and raising slogans decrying the government steps to strip them of their positions and render them jobless.

Despite the distance, the teachers marched all the way to New Tura PA Sangma Stadium junction, a distance of over five kilometres, to make their voices be heard.